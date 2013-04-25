April 25 Continental Grain Co, a large shareholder in Smithfield Foods Inc, on Thursday urged the meat company to immediately add three new directors as part of a turnaround plan it says could lift Smithfield's shares to $40 in three years.

In a presentation filed on Thursday with U.S. securities regulators, Continental repeated its view that Smithfield should split into three companies, use the proceeds to buy back shares and institute a dividend in line with peers.

Continental sent Smithfield a letter in March urging a breakup, and on April 1, Smithfield said separating its hog production, international and packaged meats businesses would make it less competitive.

Continental said on Thursday that Smithfield's answer was "inadequate and a continuation of an unacceptable status quo."

A Smithfield spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on Thursday's presentation.

Smithfield shares were down 0.8 percent, or 20 cents, at $25.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.