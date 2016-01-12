(Adds USDA comments on hog price delay)

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO Jan 11 Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's largest pork processor and hog producer, is dealing with a technology issue at the company's data center that has affected hog production at a number of facilities, a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Monday.

"Our IT teams are vigilantly investigating and repairing the issue. Once the issue has been resolved, we hope to mitigate production losses through running additional shifts wherever possible," said Kathleen Kirkham, Smithfield Foods' director of corporate communications.

The company has so far not returned emails or phone calls requesting further details.

Analysts put the combined daily hog slaughter capacity of the plants affected at around 119,500 head.

Smithfield's Tar Heel, North Carolina, plant is the largest hog processing facility in the world, with an estimated slaughter capacity of more than 36,000 head per day.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture put the day's total U.S. hog slaughter at 324,000 hogs, or 113,000 fewer than the same period a week earlier.

Twice-daily government hog price information was not issued on Monday due to technical problems at a major price reporting contributor, according to the USDA.

The problem is not expected to be fixed earlier than late Monday night, the USDA said, adding that it plans to release the price information early on Tuesday.

Due to confidentiality rules, the agency did not specify which company was unable to submit the data, but analysts and economists said Smithfield is one the major contributors.

Jessica Sampson, economist with the Colorado-based Livestock Marketing Information Center, said the effect of Smithfield's computer issue on overall U.S. hog production largely depends on how long the situation lasts.

"If it is just a day or two, there will probably not be a substantial impact felt in the industry. If it is longer, that will be another story," Sampson said.

She added that if the issue is resolved within the week, Smithfield should be able to make up lost production by running additional shifts for the rest of the week or processing more hogs on Saturday.

The condition seems to be short term and Smithfield should be sufficiently flexible to produce at least enough product to accommodate most clients' meat orders, Sampson said.

Smithfield Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of China-based pork processor WH Group Ltd, which acquired it for nearly $5 billion in 2013. (Editing by Matthew Lewis and G Crosse)