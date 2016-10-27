Oct 27 Smithfield Foods Inc closed its
Tar Heel, North Carolina, hog processing plant on Thursday and
Friday due to "operational issues" resulting from Hurricane
Matthew, company spokeswoman Kathleen Kirkham said.
She said the facility, the largest hog processing plant in
the world, is "facing operational issues" as the company is
still regaining its footing following Hurricane Matthew in early
October.
"These issues will impede the facility's ability to harvest
through Friday. We anticipate the plant will resume normal
operations on Monday," she said.
The plant has a daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs,
according to National Hog Farmer magazine.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)