Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
June 17 Smithfield Foods Inc. has evacuated its Tar Heel, North Carolina pork packing plant, the world's largest, due to a suspected ammonia leak on Tuesday, the company said.
"All employees have been evacuated. We are also working with local authorities to secure the facility," said Kathleen Kirkham, a company spokesperson.
The facility has a daily processing capacity of about 34,000 hogs a day. It is unknown when the plant will resume operations.
Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a wholly independent subsidiary of China's WH Group.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
