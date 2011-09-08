* Q1 adj EPS $0.69 vs Wall St estimate of $0.67

* Q1 sales $3.09 bln vs est $3.15 bln

* Sees higher hog raising costs in FY'12

By Martinne Geller

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Smithfield Foods Inc SFD.N gave a disappointing outlook on Thursday, hurt by higher feed costs and weakening hog prices, sending the pork processor's shares down 8 percent in afternoon trading.

The company also reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales, though its earnings topped Wall Street estimates helped by higher hog prices and strong exports.

Smithfield said raising costs in its hog production business would be in the mid-to-high $60s range per hundred pounds, due to higher costs for grain that goes into feed. That compares with its earlier forecast in the mid $60s range.

And a decline in recent weeks in the cash hog and futures markets indicates that hog production profits will likely decline in the current second quarter and could decline in the third and fourth quarters as well, the company said.

"In total, we believe results for the full year will show modest profits but below the normalized range," said Smithfield's Chief Financial Officer Bo Manly.

Smithfield is also targeting 3 percent sales growth in the packaged meat segment this year, fueled by new products and increased marketing.

The company said net income rose to $82.1 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on July 31 from $76.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 69 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose nearly 7 percent to $3.09 billion, while Wall Street had forecast $3.15 billion.

Pork exports have been aiding pork processors such as Smithfield, as a weak dollar and less global production have turned foreign buyers to the United States. Smithfield's quarterly exports rose at a double-digit rate.

The company said it did not foresee any expansion of the hog supply on the horizon, meaning that export demand should remain high and its fresh pork and hog business should remain strong. High feed costs will continue to pose a challenge, it said, but it is hedged for fiscal 2012.

Shares of the Smithfield, Virginia-based company were down $1.78, or 8 percent, at $20.34 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman and Bernard Orr)