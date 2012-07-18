July 18 Smithfield Foods, Inc. on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SMITHFIELD FOODS AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.50 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.694 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/01/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 515 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS