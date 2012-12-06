BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
Dec 6 Largest U.S. pork and hog producer Smithfield Foods Inc's quarterly revenue fell, hurt by lower meat and live hog prices.
The company's second-quarter net income fell to $10.9 million, or 7 cents per share, from $120.7 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 61 cents per share.
Revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $3.23 billion.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: