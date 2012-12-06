Dec 6 Largest U.S. pork and hog producer Smithfield Foods Inc's quarterly revenue fell, hurt by lower meat and live hog prices.

The company's second-quarter net income fell to $10.9 million, or 7 cents per share, from $120.7 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 61 cents per share.

Revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $3.23 billion.