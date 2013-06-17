June 17 Starboard Value LP, a large activist
investor in Smithfield Foods Inc, is pressuring the
company to explore a break-up rather than go ahead with a
planned $4.7 billion takeover by a Chinese meat producer, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Starboard says a broken-up Smithfield could be worth $44 to
$55 per share, compared with the $34-per-share price offered by
Shuanghui International Holdings in what would be the China's
largest purchase to date of a U.S. company. ()
In a letter to the Smithfield board, expected to be
delivered by Monday and which was reviewed by the Journal,
Starboard Value said it has taken a 5.7 percent stake in
Smithfield and that the firm would be worth more if it were
broken up into three divisions and then sold.
The proposed divisions are U.S. pork production, hog farming
and international sales of fresh and packaged meats.
Starboard's call for a break-up echoes an earlier one from
Continental Grain Co, which later dropped its demand after
Shuanghui International Holdings moved in to buy the world's
largest hog farmer and pork processor.
Starboard's 5.7 percent stake would catapult it past
Vanguard Group Inc, which was the largest investor in Smithfield
with 4.6 percent stake as of March 31, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Shuanghui and Smithfield declined to comment to the Journal.
None of the parties could immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.