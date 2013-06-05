WASHINGTON, June 5 The head of the U.S. Senate
Agriculture Committee on Wednesday said she was concerned about
the food safety implications posed by the proposed purchase of
pork producer Smithfield Foods by Shuanghui
International, a Chinese meat products company.
The federal agencies considering the merger "must take
China's and Shuanghui's troubling track record on food safety
into account, and do everything in their power to ensure our
national security and the health of our families is not
jeopardized," Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, said
in a statement.
Stabenow did not suggest her committee would hold a hearing
on the proposed deal, which if approved would be the largest
acquisition of a U.S. company by a Chinese company.