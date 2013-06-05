By Ros Krasny and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, June 5 Chinese meat company
Shuanghui International's plans to buy U.S.-based pork producer
Smithfield Foods Inc has some lawmakers worried the deal
could create food safety issues for U.S. consumers.
Mostly silent after the deal was announced a week ago during
a Congressional recess, lawmakers are taking a closer look.
Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow,
Democrat of Michigan, said on Wednesday that federal agencies
considering the merger "must take China's and Shuanghui's
troubling track record on food safety into account."
They must "do everything in their power to ensure our
national security and the health of our families is not
jeopardized," Stabenow said in a statement.
That concern stems from recent food safety issues at
Shuanghui and in China. The company was forced to recall its
Shineway brand meat products from stores two years ago amid
fears that some of it contained a banned feed additive called
clenbuterol - an incident referred to by Stabenow.
In China, there have been other incidents including
thousands of pig carcasses floating on a river and milk tainted
with the industrial chemical melamine that killed six and made
thousands ill.
Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the judiciary
committee, was one of the first to cast doubt on the Smithfield
deal, and has said some Chinese food companies' tactics are
unsafe.
The powerful Iowa senator is urging the Department of
Justice to thoroughly examine the nearly $5 billion acquisition
to protect competition in the pork industry.
"I am also concerned about the impact on consumer choice and
the price of pork products," Grassley said in a June 3 letter to
William Baer, assistant attorney general in the Justice
Department's antitrust division.
PORK WILL BE EXPORTED, NOT IMPORTED
Virginia-based Smithfield is the world's biggest hog
producer. Shuanghui controls China's largest meat processor.
In an emailed statement following Stabenow's remarks
Smithfield said the proposed Shuanghui transaction was focused
on exports of U.S. pork, not imports.
"The combined company will not import any product from China
into the U.S. As a result, the proposed combination does not
have any implication for the U.S. food supply," Smithfield said.
The company "will continue to adhere to the strict U.S.
regulatory requirements," the company said.
Republican Representative Frank Wolf of Virginia called the
deal "troubling" but would not elaborate on what he found
troubling. Democratic Senator Tom Harkin of Iowa, the chairman
of the health and labor committee, said it was important to
safeguard workers and health standards.
"In the review of this proposed transaction, it must be
shown that the deal will protect workers, food safety standards,
and U.S. national interests," he said in an emailed statement.
Although Congress can not approve or block deals, lawmakers
can kick up a fuss and even force companies to abandon their
plans. They did so in 2005 when China's CNOOC Ltd made an
unsuccessful bid to buy U.S.-based Unocal for $18 billion.
So far the angst in Washington seems below critical mass.
Stabenow on Wednesday stopped short of calling for hearings on
the deal, for example.
The Smithfield-Shuanghui deal will be scrutinized by a
multitude of federal agencies, including the Department of
Justice and Treasury's Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals for national security
concerns.
Sources familiar with the deal say a draft filing to CFIUS
could be delivered within a week. The official filing would
follow within five business days.
Food and Water Watch, a food safety group, has launched a
campaign asking members of Congress to block the deal as a
threat to national security and food security.
"The globalized food system poses real food safety risks and
free trade deals with global partners encourage a race-to-the
bottom in food safety standards," FWW's executive director
Wenonah Hauter wrote in a blog post.