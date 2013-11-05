HONG KONG Nov 6 China's Shuanghui International Holdings, which agreed to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc. for $4.7 billion, hired six banks as sponsors for a planned initial public offering in Hong Kong next year worth as much as $6 billion, IFR reported citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

Shuanghui tapped BOC International, Citic Securities International, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley , Standard Chartered and UBS to lead the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported late on Tuesday.

The mandates confirm a Reuters report in July that an IPO for the combined company would offer an ideal exit route for Shuanghui's private equity investors, which include Goldman Sachs and New Horizons.

The Smithfield takeover was the largest ever by a Chinese company into the United States, allowing Shuanghui to directly sell Smithfield pork products across China to meet the country's huge demand for the product.

Shuanghui International is an offshore holding company, whose main asset is a 73.26 percent stake held directly and indirectly in Shenzhen-listed Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co, China's largest meat processing company.