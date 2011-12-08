* Q2 adj EPS $0.76 vs est $0.70

* Q2 sales up 10 pct to $3.3 bln vs est $3.21 bln (Adds international segment details, CEO comment, adjusted earnings in text)

Dec 8 (Reuters): - U.S. hog and pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates helped by strong exports.

Higher pork consumption in China and increased exports to Korea have boosted prices for fresh pork products domestically. The company reported double-digit export growth.

Higher corn prices this year led to higher feed costs, but recent declines in corn prices have helped pork processor profits.

However, the company said its international segment operating profit in the quarter declined compared with last year hurt by weak economic conditions.

"Our international business is trending in the right direction, and we expect to see better results in that segment going forward." Chief Executive C. Larry Pope said.

Pope added that global demand for pork should remain robust over the second half of the fiscal year.

The company said net income was $120.7 million, or 74 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter, compared with $143.7 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents a share.

Sales rose 10 percent to $3.3 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 70 cents a share on revenue of $3.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Smithfield, Virginia-based company closed at $24.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)