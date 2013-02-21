* China wants verification pork is ractopamine-free
* Smithfield converting Tar Heel plant to meet deadline
* Clinton plant already shipping additive-free pork
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Feb 21 Smithfield Foods Inc,
the world's largest pork processor, said on Thursday it will be
able to supply pork that is free of the feed additive
ractopamine in time to meet a March 1 deadline by China.
China, the world's largest pork consumer and the third
largest market for U.S. pork with sales of over $800 million
last year, wants pork from the United States to be verified by a
third party from March 1 to be free of ractopamine, an additive
that promotes lean muscle growth.
Russia, which imported $550 million worth of U.S. beef, pork
and turkey last year, has banned imports of meat from the United
States due to the presence of the food additive.
Smithfield said in a statement that it is in the final
stages of converting its plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, the
world's largest pork-processing facility, to be ready to meet
China's new requirement before the March 1 deadline.
Smithfield also said its plant in Clinton, North Carolina,
has been producing pork free of ractopamine since last year and
has regularly shipped product from there since then.
"As the largest hog producer in the world, Smithfield is
uniquely positioned to deliver differentiated products to meet
customer specifications - both domestically and abroad," C.
Larry Pope, the company's chief executive and president, said in
the statement.
The two North Carolina plants combined are expected to
supply the market with more than 43,000 ractopamine-free hogs
per day.
Hogs will come from company-owned farms as well as
contracted producers and will be fed from feed mills that do not
contain ractopamine, Smithfield said.
Smithfield shares were up marginally at $22.37, even as the
Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.44 percent.
China's new requirement comes even though there have been no
recent reported findings of the feed additive in any pork from
the United States, stirring speculation among industry analysts
that the move stems from a political agenda or is designed to
protect China's pork industry.
Officials from China's quarantine bureau, which oversees the
safety of food imports, declined to comment earlier in the week.
A spokesman said the country's commerce ministry was unaware of
the move.
There was concern that China's requirement for third-party
testing could hurt U.S. pork exports to the Chinese mainland and
Hong Kong, valued at $886 million last year.
With respect to the added layer of verification by China,
Smithfield's Pope said the company is urging U.S. government
officials to "work to quickly and decisively" to resolve the
matter.
"We are in close contact with the U.S. government to address
this situation, and our customers in China and Russia are also
encouraging their respective governments to develop a protocol
with the U.S. government that is acceptable to all parties,"
Pope said.