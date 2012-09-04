Sept 4 Smithfield Foods Inc, the largest U.S. pork and hog producer, reported a 25 percent fall in quarterly profit as its fresh pork business remained weak.

Smithfield said first-quarter net income fell to $61.7 million, or 40 cents per share, from $82.1 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter ended July 29 were $3.09 billion.