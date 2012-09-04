* Q1 EPS 40 cents vs Street view 44 cents
* Q1 revenue $3.09 bln vs est $3.15 bln
Sept 4 Smithfield Foods Inc, the largest
U.S. pork and hog producer, reported a quarterly profit below
analysts' estimates as the worst U.S. drought in more than half
a century has sent costs for feed grain soaring.
Companies such as Smithfield Foods, Sanderson Farms Inc
and Maple Leaf Foods, one of Canada's biggest
meat processors and bakers, have been hurt by rising feed prices
associated with the lack of rain in the U.S. Midwest.
Smithfield's fresh pork operating margin was down 1 percent
for the first quarter that ended July 29, after being up 3
percent a year earlier. While margins in its hog production
business also declined, they were up in the company's packaged
meats unit.
Smithfield's fresh pork and packaged meats businesses
together account for more than two-thirds of company sales. U.S.
retail demand for pork has been weak, weighing on results.
The company, which owns the Farmland, Smithfield, Armour and
John Morrell brands, has used share buybacks and debt
restructuring to reduce the sting out of spiking feed costs.
It expects the rising costs to be offset by favorable grain
hedges for fiscal 2013.
The company's first-quarter net income fell to $61.7
million, or 40 cents per share, from $82.1 million, or 49 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Profit from the latest quarter was below the 44 cents
analysts had estimated, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $3.09 billion for the quarter, also missing
analysts' average estimate of $3.15 billion.
Smithfield shares, which have lost about one-fifth of their
value this year, were up 10 cents, or nearly a half percent, at
$19.42 in Tuesday morning trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.