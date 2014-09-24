Sept 24 Smith & Nephew Plc :

* Announces an intended ratio change to its nyse-listed american depositary receipt ("ADR") programme

* Ratio will change from current one ADR per five ordinary shares to one ADR per two ordinary shares

* Anticipated effective date for ratio change is 14 october 2014

* There will be no change to underlying ordinary shares

* Deutsche Bank has been appointed as successor depositary bank for ADR programme effective 1 october 2014

* Adr holders on record at close of business one business day prior to ratio change taking effect will receive 2.5 ADRs for every one ADR held

* Any resulting fractional ADRs will receive cash in lieu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: