LONDON Oct 31 Strong sales of wound care
products helped Smith & Nephew grow revenue by an
underlying 5 percent in the third quarter, while sales of
artificial hips and knees improved after recent slow growth.
The British company also appointed Roberto Quarta as a
non-executive director and chairman elect.
Smith & Nephew has been trailing rivals like Johnson &
Johnson, Zimmer and Stryker in
orthopaedic reconstruction due to a relative lack of new
products.
The group posted revenue of $1.03 billion and adjusted
earnings per share (EPSA) of 17.1 cents on Thursday, while
trading profit rose 10 percent to $222 million.
Analysts, on average, had forecast revenue of $1.02 billion
and EPSA of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters.
Smith & Nephew maintained its outlook for the full year but
said market conditions remained tough.