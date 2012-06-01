(Adds detail on revision rates, more on product)
* Voluntary withdrawal of liner component of hip system
* Follows higher revisions but no evidence of metallosis
LONDON, June 1 Smith & Nephew is
withdrawing a component of one of its all-metal artificial hip
systems, following a higher than normal level of patient
problems with the device.
The voluntary recall will add to concerns about the safety
of metal-on-metal hips, although the British company said on
Friday the issues with its system were different to those seen
with some other all-metal implants.
A small number of patients experienced problems including
infections, fractures and dislocations - but there was no
evidence of "metallosis", or the build-up of metallic debris in
the body, a spokesman said.
Smith & Nephew is withdrawing the optional metal liner, or
cup, component of its R3 Acetabular System. Surgeons, however,
will still be able to use the system using alternative non-metal
liners and the company said it did not anticipate any delays to
surgery.
The decision follows an analysis of clinical results showing
that 1.6 percent of patients with the system needed revision
surgery each year, which is above the 1 percent guideline set by
Britain's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence.
"We regularly review the effectiveness of our products and
are not satisfied with the clinical results of this component,"
said Andy Weymann, Smith & Nephew's chief medical officer.
Approximately 7,700 of the metal liners have been implanted
since the component was introduced in 2007. Procedures using the
component accounted for less than 1 percent of Smith & Nephew's
global hip implant revenue last year.
Metal-on-metal hips were developed to be more durable than
traditional implants, which combine a ceramic or metal ball with
a plastic socket.
But recent experience suggests they may actually do worse,
prompting the high-profile recall of one device made by Johnson
& Johnson.
