BRIEF-Insurer JRP 2016 operating profit rises 58 pct
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.
LONDON Aug 1 Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew reported trading profit of $232 million on Thursday, up 1 percent on an underlying basis, as strength in its advanced wound management unit offset a weak performance in orthopaedic reconstruction.
"As expected orthopaedic reconstruction had a slow quarter and we anticipate a better second half," the company said.
The company posted revenue of $1,074 million and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents, both in line with market forecasts.
It said it expected its advanced wound management division to continue to outperform, enabling it to maintain its outlook for the year.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.
BERLIN, March 9 Hugo Boss said on Thursday that improving its online business will be a top priority this year as the struggling German fashion house hopes to avoid another decline in sales and cement a recovery in China.
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)