UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON May 1 Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew is to hand back cash to shareholders through a $300 million share buyback.
The supplier of artificial hips and knees announced the buyback programme on Thursday as part of a new capital allocation framework that will also see a commitment to further investment and acquisitions.
The news came as the group posted first-quarter revenue of $1.075 billion, against $1.079 billion a year ago, and adjusted earnings per share of 18.5 cents against 19.3.
Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.07 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)