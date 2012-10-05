LONDON Oct 5 Smiths Group PLC : * Launches US$400M bond offering * Confirms the launch of a US$400 million dollar-denominated bond offering * Funds to be used for general corporate funding purposes and to repay certain

expected to close on 12 October * Notes, priced with coupon of 3.625%, have maturity in October 2022, offer

expected to close on 12 October 2012