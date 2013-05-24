UPDATE 2-Deutsche Post expects online shopping to deliver profit growth
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
LONDON May 24 Smiths Group PLC : * Nine months to 4 May 2013, Smiths Group grew underlying revenue across all
divisions. * Underlying headline operating profit was also ahead of the same period last
year * Expectations for the year remain in line with the outlook given at the
interim results in March
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.