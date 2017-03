Dec 17 Smiths Group PLC : * Sees John Crane's (not whole co) operating ranges for mid-single digit organic revenue growth (4-6%) over medium-term * Expects expansion in headline operating margins for John Crane (not Whole co) within a range of 22-25% * Group-wide restructuring will generate estimated £50m of annualised savings at end of four years * John Crane is expected to generate £14m of total £50m savings at a cost of £28m * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here