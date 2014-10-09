MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 9 Smiths Group Plc :
* Roland Carter as president of smiths interconnect following his interim appointment to role six months ago. Change takes immediate effect. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 10 Copper bulls have just had a reality check.
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.