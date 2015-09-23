Sept 23 British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc confirmed the appointment of Andrew Reynolds Smith, currently chief executive of GKN Automotive, as its CEO effective Sept. 25.

Present CEO Philip Bowman will step down on Sept. 24 but remain on garden leave until the expiry of his notice period on Dec. 31, the company said.

The company, which also announced its annual results on Wednesday, said it expected operating margins at its largest division, John Crane, to be in the lower half of a previously disclosed medium-term range of 22 to 25 percent for the coming year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)