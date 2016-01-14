(Adds details)

Jan 14 Engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said on Thursday that Duncan Gillis, the president of its largest unit, was leaving the company.

The company said the process to find a replacement for Gillis is underway.

Gillis was president of John Crane, a unit that makes products for oil and gas producers, since October 2012.

Gillis' departure comes within six months of Smiths replacing its chief executive officer.

John Crane, which counts BP Plc and Chevron Corp as its clients, has been under pressure from a decline in energy prices and currency movement.

The company, which operates four other businesses, shuffled management in its smallest unit by revenue, Flex-Tek, to fill in Gillis' position.

Smiths said it appointed Tedd Smith, Flex-Tek's president, as interim president of John Crane.

Shares of the company, which is more than 150 years old, were up marginally at 894 pence on the London Stock Exchange.