Aug 9 British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc said it expected its full-year revenue and profit to be more than market expectations, helped by better sales at its Smiths Detection unit and a weaker sterling.

The company said revenue at its John Crane unit, which makes mechanical seals and other products for customers such as BP Plc , Shell and Chevron Corp, fell 10 percent.

Smiths Group's Detection unit, which makes instruments used for X-rays, trace detection and infra-red spectroscopy, contributed about 16 percent of its total revenue for 2015, according to the company's annual report. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)