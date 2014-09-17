* FY headline operating profit 504 mln stg vs 560 mln stg
last yr
* Revenue falls 5 pct to 2.9 bln stg
* Shares down as much as 7 pct
(Adds CEO comment, details; updates share movement)
By Aashika Jain and Roshni Menon
Sept 17 British engineering conglomerate Smiths
Group Plc reported a steep fall in full-year profit and
said it was not planning to sell its medical unit.
Shares in the company fell as much as 7 percent, making the
stock the biggest loser on the FTSE-100 index.
Smiths, a maker of industrial seals, medical devices and
security detectors, has been restructuring to cut costs and
streamline its diverse business as it struggles with weak demand
and government spending cuts.
"We are not seeking to divest any of our businesses as part
of our restructuring," Chief Executive Philip Bowman said on
Wednesday.
The 163-year-old company has twice attempted to sell the
medical unit, which makes syringes and catheters and is the
company's second-biggest revenue contributor.
Margins at the unit have been falling due to pricing
pressures and lower healthcare spending, prompting calls for the
division to be sold.
The latest attempt to sell the unit fell through in last
August after Smiths failed to agree on terms with the bidder,
which a source said was U.S. healthcare company CareFusion
.
Full-year revenue at medical unit fell 5 percent to 804
million pounds, while margins fell to 19.8 percent from 22.2
percent.
Smiths has been focusing on reducing its dependence on
government spending and increasing its share of commercial
business. The group has also been increasing its exposure to
emerging markets, which now account for 16 percent of sales.
FULL-YEAR DISAPPOINTS
Headline operating profit for the year ending July 31 fell
10 percent to 504 million pounds due to a sharp decline in
margins at its detection unit and pressure from a strong pound.
Full-year revenue fell 5 percent to 2.9 billion pounds.
Smiths, which generates about 95 percent of revenue from
outside the UK, has been hurt by the strength of the pound,
which has risen 11 percent against the U.S. dollar in the
12 months to July 31.
Margins in the detection business, which makes sensors to
detect explosives, chemical agents and biohazards, slumped to
4.8 percent from 10.4 percent a year earlier, partly due to
lower volumes and additional costs.
The unit is heavily dependent on government customers such
as the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the U.S.
and UK defence departments.
The company said it continued to remain cautious about
healthcare and homeland security - sectors that are subject to
government funding constraints.
"The most disappointing division continues to be detection,
with EBITA of 25 million pounds, considerably lower than our 43
million pounds forecast.." UBS analysts said in a note.
Morgan Stanley analysts said they expected estimates to come
down 2-3 percent on the back of detection business' estimates
revision.
"The muted outlook statement suggests that this will be
another year of hard work, with payback likely over a longer
period," Investec analyst Michael Blogg said in a note.
Smiths shares were down 5.3 percent at 1277 pence at 1240
GMT. The stock has risen 10 percent since hitting a year-low in
mid-July.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)