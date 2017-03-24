March 24 British engineering firm Smiths Group
stuck to its full-year outlook as growth in its
detection unit, which makes security sensors, offset declines in
other areas of its business and boosted first-half profit.
The diversified supplier of hospital equipment, industrial
services and sensors to detect explosives, said headline
operating profit rose 27 percent to 277 million pounds ($346
million) in the six months ended Jan. 31.
On an underlying basis, profit rose 8 percent.
Six-month headline revenue grew 18 percent to 1.62 billion
pounds, Smiths said, adding that it was flat on an underlying
basis, in-line with expectations.
"Overall, the outlook for 2017 is unchanged," Chief
Executive Andy Reynolds Smith said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
