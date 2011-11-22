* Operating profit, underlying sales for three months to Oct rise

* Full-year year outlook remains in line with prior views

* Strength at John Crane unit boosts results

* Shares down 0.75 percent (Adds details, background)

LONDON, Nov 22 Britain's Smiths Group , whose products range from bomb detectors to medical devices and fuel hoses, reported higher sales and profit in the three months to end-October, helped by strong demand from the oil and gas industry.

The company said on Tuesday underlying sales and headline operating profit rose on increased volumes at its John Crane unit, which makes mechanical seals for the oil and gas industry and accounts for about 30 percent of total sales.

"Overall, expectations for the year remain in line with the guidance given at the annual results, despite the difficult economic and trading conditions," Smiths added.

The company said operating profits at its Smiths Detection unit, which makes X-ray scanners used at airports and advanced explosion scanners, were slightly ahead of last year.

It, however, added that sales at the unit, were down slightly. Smiths first flagged falling sales at the division last November due to a delay in large orders from government agencies looking to cut public spending.

Shares in the company were down 0.75 percent at 864 pence, valuing the business at about 3.5 billion pounds. (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)