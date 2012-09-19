LONDON, Sept 19 Smiths Group PLC : * Auto alert - Smiths Group PLC total dividend 38 pence per share * Auto alert - Smiths Group PLC final dividend 26.25 pence per share * FY headline revenue 3,038 million STG * FY headline pretax profit 497 million STG * Says economic environment remains uncertain * Says pressures on government spending are expected to continue * Says subject to economic conditions confident to continue to grow sales