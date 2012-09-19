UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
LONDON, Sept 19 Smiths Group PLC : * Auto alert - Smiths Group PLC total dividend 38 pence per share * Auto alert - Smiths Group PLC final dividend 26.25 pence per share * FY headline revenue 3,038 million STG * FY headline pretax profit 497 million STG * Says economic environment remains uncertain * Says pressures on government spending are expected to continue * Says subject to economic conditions confident to continue to grow sales
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore Ltd has made resuming dividend payouts a priority for 2017 after higher metal prices helped the Anglo American unit boost profit more than two-fold last year.
* Q3 consolidated net profit 1.12 bln rupees vs f'cast 22.48 bln