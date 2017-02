LONDON, March 20 Smiths Group PLC : * Auto alert - Smiths Group PLC interim dividend up 6 percent to 12.5

pence per share * Headline H1 pretax profit at 233 mln stg * Headline H1 revenue at 1.48 bln stg * H1 dividend at 12.50p * Sees tough trading conditions as a result of the US medical device tax * Sees slower demand in some parts of John Crane, and the impact of further

government budget cuts * Source Text: