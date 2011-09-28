* Full-year sales up 3 pct to 2.8 bln stg, in line with estimates

* Pretax profit of 486 mln stg beats estimates of 454.7 mln stg

* Says outlook remains uncertain given pressures on government spending (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Sept 28 British technology firm Smiths Group reported profit above expectations helped by demand from the oil and gas industry which helped offset weak orders from government agencies for equipment such as airport scanners.

Smiths, whose products range from bomb detectors to medical devices and fuel hoses, said pretax profit rose 12 percent to 486 million pounds ($763 million) on sales 3 percent higher at 2.8 billion pounds for the year to July 31.

Analysts had forecast headline pretax profit of about 454.7 million pounds on sales of 2.8 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The results were boosted by 14 percent sales growth at its John Crane unit, which makes mechanical seals for the oil and gas industry and accounts for 31 percent of total sales.

But Smiths continued to be hit by slow sales at its Detection unit, which makes airport scanners. The company first flagged falling sales at the division last November due to a delay in large orders from government agencies looking to cut public spending.

On Wednesday, the company said the economic outlook remained uncertain.

"Continued pressures on government spending, which particularly impacted Smiths Detection, Medical and Interconnect are likely to continue to constrain revenue opportunities of some of our businesses during fiscal 2012," Smiths said.

Spending cuts have also hit other companies. On Tuesday, Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems said it will cut nearly 3,000 jobs in Britain as smaller global defence budgets hit orders for its fighter jets. [ID; nL5E7KQ2XI]

Shares in Smiths closed at 948.5 pence on Tuesday in London, valuing the business at about 3.7 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.637 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair)