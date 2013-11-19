Nov 19 Smiths Group PLC : * Q1 revenue and headline operating profit have both grown on an underlying and reported basis * Three months to 2 november 2013, overall trading at smiths group has been in line with expectations * Headline operating profit in Detection, John Crane and Flex-Tek offset weakness in medical & interconnect * Expectations for the year remain broadly in line with the outlook given at the full year results * Foreign exchange translation expected to be a FY headwind and sales to government-funded customers remain a risk * John Crane had modest Q1 modest headline operating profit growth, flat revenue * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here