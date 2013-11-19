Nov 19 Smiths Group PLC :
* Q1 revenue and headline operating profit have both grown on
an underlying and reported basis
* Three months to 2 november 2013, overall trading at smiths
group has been in line with expectations
* Headline operating profit in Detection, John Crane and
Flex-Tek offset weakness in medical & interconnect
* Expectations for the year remain broadly in line with the
outlook given at the full year results
* Foreign exchange translation expected to be a FY headwind and
sales to government-funded customers remain a risk
* John Crane had modest Q1 modest headline operating profit
growth, flat revenue
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here