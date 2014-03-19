March 19 Smiths Group Plc :

* H1 revenue falls 1 percent to 1.44 billion stg

* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 12.75 pence per share

* H1 headline revenue 1.44 billion stg

* H1 Headline pretax profit 215 million stg

* H1 headline operating profit 245 million stg

* Says anticipates improved underlying trading in second half driven by strong John Crane order book

* Says at current rates, foreign exchange headwinds will increase in second half, with a 4-5 pct impact on full-year earnings

* Says Smiths Detection will continue to be affected by government budget pressures

* Says John Crane strong order book signals an improving growth rate through second half

* Says Smiths Detection full-year revenue expected to be lower than level achieved last year on a slightly weaker order book

* Says in Smiths Medical, challenging revenue trends in developed markets are expected to continue in medium term

* Says Flex Tek Aerospace and US construction demand should support continued growth; margins geared to volume

* Says in Smiths Medical, expect profitability in short term to be hurt by full-year effect of US medical device tax, pricing headwinds