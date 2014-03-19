Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
March 19 Smiths Group Plc :
* H1 revenue falls 1 percent to 1.44 billion stg
* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 12.75 pence per share
* H1 headline revenue 1.44 billion stg
* H1 Headline pretax profit 215 million stg
* H1 headline operating profit 245 million stg
* Says anticipates improved underlying trading in second half driven by strong John Crane order book
* Says at current rates, foreign exchange headwinds will increase in second half, with a 4-5 pct impact on full-year earnings
* Says Smiths Detection will continue to be affected by government budget pressures
* Says John Crane strong order book signals an improving growth rate through second half
* Says Smiths Detection full-year revenue expected to be lower than level achieved last year on a slightly weaker order book
* Says in Smiths Medical, challenging revenue trends in developed markets are expected to continue in medium term
* Says Flex Tek Aerospace and US construction demand should support continued growth; margins geared to volume
* Says in Smiths Medical, expect profitability in short term to be hurt by full-year effect of US medical device tax, pricing headwinds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.