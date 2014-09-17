Sept 17 Smiths Group Plc
* Final dividend 27.5 pence per share
* Total dividend 40.25 pence per share
* Revenue down 5 pct at 2,952 million stg versus 3,109
million stg
* FX impact of 43 mln stg on operating profit: translation
of 27 mln stg and transaction of 16 mln stg
* Operating profit down 10 percent 504 million stg versus
560 million stg
* Remain well placed to benefit from growth in energy
demand, need for new fuel-efficient aircraft, increased us
residential construction and investment in wireless networks
* Cautious about sectors such as healthcare and homeland
security, which are subject to government funding constraints,
* Headline operating margin declined by 90 basis points to
17.1 pct (2013: 18.0 pct)
* Net debt at 31 July 2014 was 804 mln stg, an increase of
60 mln stg from 744 mln stg at 31 July 2013
