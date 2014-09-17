Sept 17 Smiths Group Plc

* Final dividend 27.5 pence per share

* Total dividend 40.25 pence per share

* Revenue down 5 pct at 2,952 million stg versus 3,109 million stg

* FX impact of 43 mln stg on operating profit: translation of 27 mln stg and transaction of 16 mln stg

* Operating profit down 10 percent 504 million stg versus 560 million stg

* Remain well placed to benefit from growth in energy demand, need for new fuel-efficient aircraft, increased us residential construction and investment in wireless networks

* Cautious about sectors such as healthcare and homeland security, which are subject to government funding constraints,

* Headline operating margin declined by 90 basis points to 17.1 pct (2013: 18.0 pct)

* Net debt at 31 July 2014 was 804 mln stg, an increase of 60 mln stg from 744 mln stg at 31 July 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: