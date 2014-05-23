May 23 Smiths Group Plc :

* In nine months to 3 May 2014, underlying revenue at Smiths Group was slightly weaker than prior period as growth in John Crane and Flex-Tek was more than offset by weakness in Detection, Medical and Interconnect

* Full year outlook for headline operating profit is in line with expectations for all businesses except Smiths Detection

* Headline operating profit in Smiths Detection where profitability is now expected to be £25m lower

* Headwind from foreign exchange translation for group overall is in line with previous guidance and, at current rates, is expected to be an adverse impact of c. 5 pct on full year earnings

* Smiths Detection faced further challenging trading conditions during Q3

* In Smiths Detection, concluded a review of working capital requirements. This review, combined with adoption of new divisional policies, will result in a full year charge of around 12 mln stg

* In Smiths Detection, full year profitability will also be impacted by c. 9 mln stg from lower volumes and adverse mix from lower margin contracts