May 23 Smiths Group Plc :
* In nine months to 3 May 2014, underlying revenue at Smiths
Group was slightly weaker than prior period as growth in John
Crane and Flex-Tek was more than offset by weakness in
Detection, Medical and Interconnect
* Full year outlook for headline operating profit is in line
with expectations for all businesses except Smiths Detection
* Headline operating profit in Smiths Detection where
profitability is now expected to be £25m lower
* Headwind from foreign exchange translation for group
overall is in line with previous guidance and, at current rates,
is expected to be an adverse impact of c. 5 pct on full year
earnings
* Smiths Detection faced further challenging trading
conditions during Q3
* In Smiths Detection, concluded a review of working capital
requirements. This review, combined with adoption of new
divisional policies, will result in a full year charge of around
12 mln stg
* In Smiths Detection, full year profitability will also be
impacted by c. 9 mln stg from lower volumes and adverse mix from
lower margin contracts
