July 5 British engineering company Smiths Group Plc said it reached an agreement with two of its major UK pension schemes, under which it would maintain its current annual contributions over slightly reduced recovery periods.

The agreements followed a valuation of the schemes, which showed that Smiths Industries Pension Scheme had a deficit of 535 million pounds ($806 million) and the TI Group Pension Scheme had a deficit of 117 million pounds.

"These funding plans will be assessed at future triennial reviews and allow for contributions to be reduced in the event of improvements in the overall funding positions of the schemes at future triennial valuations," Smiths Group said in a statement.