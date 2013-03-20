March 20 British engineering company Smiths
Group Plc reported a 3 percent rise in first-half
profit as demand in the oil and gas market drove sales at its
John Crane business, which accounts for a third of Smiths'
revenue.
Smiths, whose products range from explosive detectors to
surgical needles, said pretax profit rose to 223 million pounds
($337 million) in the six months ended Jan. 31 from 217 million
pounds a year earlier.
Underlying headline revenue rose 6 percent to 1.48 billion
pounds.
Turnover from John Crane, maker of seals, couplings and
bearings for customers such as BP Plc, Total SA
and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, grew 4 percent.
Smiths shares closed at 1318 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.