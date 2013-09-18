Sept 18 British engineering company Smiths Group
Plc's full-year operating profit rose slightly as the
company realised lower margins in its medical equipment and
detection units.
The company, which makes mechanical seals, power
transmission couplings, medical devices and equipment to detect
explosives, said it continues to be cautious about sectors such
as defence and healthcare that are subject to government funding
constraints.
Operating profit rose marginally to 560 million pounds
($890.54 million) in the year ended July 31 from 554 million
pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 2 percent to 3.1 billion
pounds.
"Headline margins were affected by the increased investment
in future growth drivers across the group, contract challenges
in Smiths Detection, and the introduction of the US medical
device tax in Smiths Medical," Chief Executive Philip Bowman
said in a statement.
Revenue rose 2 percent at its John Crane business, which
makes mechanical seals, power transmission couplings and
filtration systems.