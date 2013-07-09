UPDATE 2-Shares in GKN, Meggitt jump on aerospace, defence outlook
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
LONDON, July 9 Smiths News PLC : * Remains on track to deliver strong growth in profit for year to 31 August
2013, in line with market consensus * Total group revenues increased 0.7% year on year, boosted by the acquisition
of consortium * Source text for Eikon
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.
LONDON, Feb 28Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) said it saw an improving outlook for its expanding U.S. specialty business, as oil exploration costs are falling and it expects President Donald Trump's policies to boost the building sector.