Oct 20 Britain's biggest wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books Smiths News posted a 10 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, boosted by the acquisition of Dawson Holdings and cost cuts.

Nearly two years after buying Dawson Holdings' news and magazine units, Smiths News bought the remaining assets of its rival to expand its international and digital book markets.

Following the integration of Dawson Books, Smiths News' book division is expected to generate revenues in excess of 200 million pounds and operating profits of at least 10 million pounds by 2014.

Smiths News said it would continue to reduce costs after having delivered cost savings of 22 million pounds in financial year 2011.

The company, which expects "minimal financial impact" from the closure of the News of the World, raised final dividend by 8 percent to 5.4 pence, taking the total dividend to 8 pence per share.

September-August underlying pretax profit was 38.6 million pounds, compared with 35 million pounds last year.

However, revenue was down 5.2 percent to 1.7 billion pounds, hurt by cover price inflation.

Smiths News shares, which have shed 9 percent of their value since the company agreed to buy Dawson Holdings in June, closed at 85.75 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)