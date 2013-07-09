UPDATE 2-Shares in GKN, Meggitt jump on aerospace, defence outlook
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
July 9 Smiths News Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, said revenue in the 44 weeks to July 6 rose marginally, helped by contribution from the acquisition of The Consortium.
The company also said that it was on track to meet market estimates for full-year profit growth.
Smiths acquired The Consortium, a distributor of consumable supplies to the education sector, for an enterprise value of 44 million pounds in April 2012.
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.
LONDON, Feb 28Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) said it saw an improving outlook for its expanding U.S. specialty business, as oil exploration costs are falling and it expects President Donald Trump's policies to boost the building sector.