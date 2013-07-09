July 9 Smiths News Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, said revenue in the 44 weeks to July 6 rose marginally, helped by contribution from the acquisition of The Consortium.

The company also said that it was on track to meet market estimates for full-year profit growth.

Smiths acquired The Consortium, a distributor of consumable supplies to the education sector, for an enterprise value of 44 million pounds in April 2012.