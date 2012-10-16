* Full year underlying pretax profit at 47.5 mln stg, up 23 pct

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct

By Karen Rebelo

Oct 16 Smiths News Plc, the UK's largest newspaper and magazine distributor, signalled a further shift from its core business, saying it expected half of its profit to come from books and educational supplies by 2016, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.

Smiths has been expanding its book wholesaling business and diversifying into educational supplies to reduce its dependence on newspaper and magazine distribution, which contributed three-quarters of its underlying operating profit in fiscal 2012.

Chief Executive Mark Cashmore said the company could grow organically in the book and education supplies markets. "There are also some acquisition opportunities," he told Reuters.

The company's diversification strategy mirrors that of rival John Menzies Plc, which receives most of its profit from aviation support services.

Smiths bolstered its Bertrams book wholesaling business with the acquisition of academic books supplier Dawson Books last year and ventured into the educational supplies market when it bought The Consortium in April.

"The headline numbers are very good but the key phrase in today's announcement is that non-core activities will make up 50 percent of group EBIT by 2016," Oriel Securities analyst Jonathan Pritchard said in a research note.

September-August underlying pretax profit rose to 47.5 million pounds ($76.2 million) from 38.6 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to 1.80 billion pounds.

Bertrams' UK wholesale sales rose 2.5 percent in the year ended Aug. 31, with international like-for-like sales increasing 12.3 percent. However, combined like-for-like sales of the newspaper and magazine business slipped 4.3 percent, mainly because of poor magazine sales.

"The Olympics, the Euro 2012 (football tournament) and the Jubilee generated around 7 million pounds worth of sales this year," Cashmore said. "Clearly we won't have that next year but we've said that we expect sales to decline somewhere between 3 and 5 percent per annum."

Smiths News shares were up 2 percent at 137.23 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0930 GMT on Tuesday. They earlier rose to 144.5 pence.