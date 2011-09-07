* Q1 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.00
* Q1 rev up 4.5 pct to $99.2 mln
* Sees Q2 2012 rev $93 mln-$96 mln
* Shares down 5 pct in after-mkt trade
Sept 7 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
forecast second-quarter sales below market estimates
and expects its security solutions business to hurt earnings,
sending its shares down 5 percent in after-market trading.
Smith & Wesson, which posted slightly
better-than-expected quarterly results on strong demand for its
firearms and sporting rifles, bought Universal Safety Response
in mid-2009 to diversify into the perimeter security market. But
the company has since faced persistent sales declines in the
segment.
The higher margin security solution business,
which brought in about 8 percent of Smith & Wesson's total
revenue in the second quarter, may pull down earnings in the
first half by 5-7 cents a share, Chief Executive Mike Golden
said.
The company has seen fewer takers for security devices and
technologies that help protect the external perimeter of a
property due to lower government and corporate spending.
"The environment for our security solutions
division in first quarter continue to be impacted ...primarily
in our government client base," Barry Willingham, president of
the securities solution division, said on a call with
analysts.
Smith & Wesson, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
, Glock Inc and Taurus, also sees second-quarter revenue
of $93-$96 million, below analyst expectations.
Net income for the quarter fell to $791,000, or 1 cent a
share, from $6.2 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $99.2 million. Firearm revenue
jumped 18 percent to $91.7 million. Smith & Wesson brand
handguns revenue raised 26.6 percent in the quarter.
Analysts expected the company to break even on revenue of
$95.1 million.
Shares of the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company fell
to $2.91 in extended trading on Wednesday, after closing at
$3.06 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)