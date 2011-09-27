(Follows alerts)
Sept 27 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
named James Debney as its new chief executive replacing
Michael Golden.
Debney, 44, was Smith & Wesson's vice president and the
president of its firearm division.
Golden, who has been the company's chief executive for about
seven years, has been appointed as co-vice chairman of the
board.
Earlier this month, the company, which competes with Sturm
Ruger & Co Inc , Glock Inc and Taurus, forecast a
second-quarter sales below market estimates.
Shares of the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company
closed at $2.72 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)