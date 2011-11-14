(Follows alerts)
* Co says expands recall of Thompson Center Venture rifles
* Says total cost of recall will be $2-$2.5 mln
* Expects to meet or exceed previously announced Q2 outlook
Nov 14 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
expanded a recall of its Thompson Center Venture
rifles, but the gun maker said despite the recall costs it
currently expects to meet or exceed its previous second-quarter
guidance.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it will
incur recall-related costs of $2-$2.5 million.
The company expanded the recall to include all Thompson
Center Venture Rifles manufactured since the product's launch in
mid-2009.
Last week, the company announced an initial recall of the
rifles manufactured between Aug. 1 and Oct. 28 this year.
Smith & Wesson said though there have been no injuries, it
is expanding the recall to inspect each firearm.
The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company, which competes
with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc, Glock Inc and Taurus, said
the recall expenses will be offset by lower operating costs and
an increase in gross margins.
In September, Smith & Wesson said it expected second-quarter
sales of $93-$96 million, below analysts' expectations of $96.1
million.
Shares of the company closed at $3.12 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)