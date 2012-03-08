* Q3 adj EPS $0.07 vs est. $0.04

* Q3 rev up 24 pct $98.1 mln vs est. $95.2 mln

* Sees Q4 rev $113 mln-$118 mln vs est. $114 mln

* Sees FY12 rev $395 mln-$400 mln vs est. $393.1 mln

* Shares up 6 pct after the bell (Adds analyst comment, background)

By Chris Peters

March 8 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp beat profit estimates for the fourth straight quarter and raised its full-year sales forecast, on strong demand for its handguns and sporting rifles, sending its shares up 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Smith & Wesson, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc , Glock Inc and Taurus, now expects full-year revenue of $395 million to $400 million. It had earlier forecast $385 million to $395 million.

"They are gaining share in a market that has fairly strong consumer demand driven by their product offerings," Avondale Partners analyst Bret Jordan said.

"Part of the restructuring that began in the second half of last year has begun to drive some margin improvement," Jordan added.

In October, Smith & Wesson said it would shed its struggling security business to focus on its core firearm business.

Last month, rival Sturm Ruger posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates helped by a jump in firearm sales.

For November-January, Smith & Wesson posted a net income of $5.4 million from continuing operations, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.7 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents a share, compared with analysts' estimates of 4 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company's revenue rose 24 percent to $98.1 million, ahead of analysts' estimates of $95.2 million.

Gross margin widened to 30.6 percent from 24.5 percent.

Smith & Wesson shares, which have almost doubled in value since its announcement of the security business divestiture in October, closed at $5.66 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)