REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
June 13 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp said it expected to report higher fourth-quarter results, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.
Mass shootings such as the Newtown school massacre and the Aurora theater shooting have triggered fierce gun control debates in the United States and prompted President Barack Obama to push for legislation to curb gun violence.
Fears of new gun controls have spurred demand of guns, particularly among first-time buyers including a growing number of women and pensioners.
Smith & Wesson estimated net income at about 44 cents per share for the quarter ended April 30. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which sells guns under brands such as Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center, said it expected net sales to increase 38 percent to $179 million, above estimates of $170.72 million.
Separately, the company announced a $100 million stock repurchase program.
Smith & Wesson shares were up at $9.85 after the bell after closing at $9.30 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.
* Hungary PMI at record high, Czech at almost 6-year high * Stock indices rebound after profit-taking slump * Currencies firm vs euro, which weakens versus dollar By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 1 Central European currencies and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust economic growth. Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a record-high of 59.5 in February from 57 in Ja