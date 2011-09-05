* SMN Power to sell 6.99 mln shares at 3.52 rials per share

By Dinesh Nair

DUBAI, Sept 5 SMN Power Holding, Oman's largest electricity producer and which is part-owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala , plans to raise 25 million rials ($64.9 million) by offering 35 percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Muscat bourse , a prospectus showed.

The company is offering 6.99 million shares at 3.52 rials per share. The offer period opens on Sept. 11 and closes Oct. 10, according to the prospectus.

SMN Power is a joint venture between Mubadala, UAE firm Kahrabel FZE and Oman's National Trading Co. The company owns two major power projects and has a combined output of 1,343 megawatts (MW).

Both Mubadala and Kahrabel will each offload 3.32 million shares in the offering. MDC Industry Holding Co, which owns a 10.9 percent stake in the company, will retain its ownership, the prospectus showed.

Bank Muscat is the financial advisor and issue manager for the IPO.

Oman's primary issuance market is showing some signs of revival after a gloomy year for listings so far. Oman Arab Bank, a unit of Ominvest , has been cleared to float 25 percent of its capital on the local bourse, its chief executive said last month.

Bank Nizwa, Oman's first Islamic bank, may float 40 percent of its capital to the public through an IPO, the sultanate's central bank governor said in an interview with a local newspaper last month.

The Gulf state's regulator, the Capital Market Authority, is encouraging the consolidation of brokerages in the small non-OPEC producer and expects at least three to four initial public offerings next year. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Rachna Uppal)